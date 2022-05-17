Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Shares of TRNO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.01. The company had a trading volume of 12,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 0.69. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $61.83 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Terreno Realty (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.