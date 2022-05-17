Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Mizuho

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.83 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

