Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $724.37 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $937.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $977.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $141,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Tesla by 21.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,029 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Tesla by 183.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.