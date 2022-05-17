Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $724.37 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $750.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $937.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $977.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

