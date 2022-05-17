TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TESSCO Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of the services, products and solutions required to build, operate, maintain and use wireless voice, data, messaging, location tracking and Internet systems. The company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. The company’s guiding vision is to be The Vital Link between buyers and manufacturers. For its customers, the company provides a total source of product knowledge and solutions. “

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,129. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 698,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 92,473 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.