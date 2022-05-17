Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.
NYSE TEVA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Get Rating)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.