Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TEVA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $43,231.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

