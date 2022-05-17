Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Update

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Textron stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Textron has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

