Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,264,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 4,044,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBVPF remained flat at $$0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Thai Beverage Public has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.
Thai Beverage Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.