The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.

BKGFF opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

