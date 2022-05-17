The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.
Separately, HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.
BKGFF opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $67.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.35.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFF)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.