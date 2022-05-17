The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Major Shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing Buys 10,000 Shares

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,911.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSP opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.69 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Huber Research cut E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after buying an additional 97,199 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

