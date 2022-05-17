The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Update

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 47,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Eastern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

EML traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Eastern has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

