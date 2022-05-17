The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of GEO opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 86,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

