The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GYC. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) target price on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.23 ($24.20).

Grand City Properties stock traded up €0.17 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.37 ($17.05). 298,623 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €17.99 and a 200 day moving average of €19.63. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

