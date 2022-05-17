The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 180 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.22) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.98% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.07 ($2.08).

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD traded up GBX 0.76 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 120.82 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,736,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,606,266. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 125.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a market capitalization of £34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.64.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.