The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target to $190.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

SE traded up $9.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.17. 803,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,354. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in SEA by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

