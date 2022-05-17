The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 20,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.30 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

