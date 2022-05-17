The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.
Shares of HCKT opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $667.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
