The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $667.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.