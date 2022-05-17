The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $411.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

