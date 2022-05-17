The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 190.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 154.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $896.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

