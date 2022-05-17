The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Up 27.4% in April

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 118,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

RMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,670. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.61.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 164.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The RMR Group by 190.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 154.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

