The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells $5,864,400.00 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SMG traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.81. 3,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,691. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.18. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.9% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,363,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.11.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

