The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Toro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Toro has a payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toro to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Shares of TTC traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $80.43. 10,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.23. Toro has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro during the first quarter valued at $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 336.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 4.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 904,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,288,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

