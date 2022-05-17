The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.