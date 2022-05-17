The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

