The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,727,800.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Frederick Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $1,779,200.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.55 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 223.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

