TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($2.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.50) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 31,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.09. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $69.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 113.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 81,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 473,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 311,237 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

