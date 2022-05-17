TheStreet Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to C+

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.