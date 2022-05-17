TheStreet Lowers Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.39.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $6,506,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 232.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

