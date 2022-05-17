TheStreet Upgrades Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) to “C-“

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LILAK. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.