Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.34. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.