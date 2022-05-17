Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,207,768.85 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,211,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.
- On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $42.99.
Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thryv by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thryv (THRY)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.