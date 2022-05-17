Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,207,768.85 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,207,768.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,211,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 273.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 488.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 309,865 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thryv by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

