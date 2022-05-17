Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,460,000.00 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,132,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,860,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

Thryv stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $42.99.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THRY. B. Riley cut their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 23.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Thryv by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.