thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €9.00 by Barclays

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €9.00 ($9.38) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.46) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.18) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.67) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.69 ($14.27).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.14 ($8.48) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($28.14). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.84.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

