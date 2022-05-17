thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($17.19) to €17.60 ($18.33) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €9.70 ($10.10) to €8.60 ($8.96) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €18.00 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OTCMKTS TKAMY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.82. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

