Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Acquires $1,489,200.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at $52,158,535.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tidewater alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Robotti bought 34,872 shares of Tidewater stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.73 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

About Tidewater (Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.