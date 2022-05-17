Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Set at C$10.46 by Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) has been given a C$10.46 target price by research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Timbercreek Financial stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,132. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a current ratio of 35.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.49. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$8.48 and a 12 month high of C$9.94.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

