Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Jon C. Parker Sells 1,000 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Timberland Bancorp
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
