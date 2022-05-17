Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Jon C. Parker Sells 1,000 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284. The stock has a market cap of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 74,232 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 136,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 112,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Timberland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

