TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

TMX Group stock opened at C$136.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The stock has a market cap of C$7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$121.42 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

Get TMX Group alerts:

X has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$149.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 21,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.82, for a total value of C$2,804,825.18.

TMX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.