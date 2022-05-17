Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Major Shareholder Technology Investment Dining G Sells 3,096,741 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOST. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

