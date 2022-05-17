Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $18.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. Toast has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,552,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,382,496.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150,974 shares of company stock worth $44,968,576 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in Toast by 468.0% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,313,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,002,000 after buying an additional 2,730,091 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Toast during the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Toast by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after buying an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.