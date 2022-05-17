Toll Brothers (TOL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TOL opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after acquiring an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,697,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after purchasing an additional 192,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,382,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,999,000 after purchasing an additional 173,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

