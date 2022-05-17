Tonya Austin Sells 3,203 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tonya Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tonya Austin sold 282 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $17,368.38.

On Friday, March 4th, Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of AtriCure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06.

Shares of ATRC opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in AtriCure by 767.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

