TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

TACT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 1,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. 325 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,909 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

