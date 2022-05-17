TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,354,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 1,619,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 330.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRSWF shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

