Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 6,088 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) CEO Holger Bartel sold 6,088 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $39,815.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Holger Bartel sold 3,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $19,290.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 7,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $51,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $31,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Holger Bartel sold 13,600 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $90,984.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,530. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.56. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.47.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 1,142.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelzoo to $19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

