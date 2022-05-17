Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the April 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of TVPKF stock remained flat at $$22.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.