Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trend Micro Incorporated is engaged in providing endpoint, messaging and Web security software and services. It develops security solutions that protects against a wide range of insidious threats and combined attacks including viruses, spam, phishing, spyware, botnets, and other Web attacks, including data-stealing malware. With Trend Micro, Smart Protection Network, the Company combines Internet-based technologies with smaller, lighter weight clients to stop threats. The Company operates a global network of datacenters combined with automated and manual threat correlation systems to provide customers with a real-time feedback loop of round-the-clock threat intelligence and protection. It helps in exchanging digital information by offering a comprehensive array of customizable solutions to enterprises, small and medium businesses, individuals, service providers and OEM partners. Trend Micro Incorporated is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of TMICY stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.75. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172. Trend Micro has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $450.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

