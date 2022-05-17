Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$1.90 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.66.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 21,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,363. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.93. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

About Trevali Mining (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.