Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.74.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 257,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,918. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.19. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.60 and a one year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market cap of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

