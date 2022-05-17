Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

TSE TV traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. 257,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,918. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

