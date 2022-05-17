Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at National Bankshares

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.74.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.65. 257,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,918. The stock has a market cap of C$64.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.19. Trevali Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

